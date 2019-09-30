Code of Character: Field Report #4

Applied Learning Science launched two Webinars aimed at creating the Utility Code of Character on September 12 and 26, 2019.

During the first webinar, we discussed the intersection of safety, human performance, workplace character and personal mastery. Mastery supports personal and team safety, fosters competence and increases high-quality work output.

Workplace character is the cognitive, emotional, physical and behavioral dispositions needed to achieve workplace excellence. Workplace character is demonstrated when an individual cultivates the essential habits and ways of thinking to make accurate decisions even when workplace conditions are ambiguous, time-sensitive, mundane or priorities are difficult to determine. We ended the first webinar with a group discussion on the role of workplace mastery and ways to reach it.

The first webinar had attendees including line leaders and safety and training professionals. By collaboratively creating a code of character, our goal is to develop the language and key behaviors for employees in our industry to strengthen their character.

The second Webinar was titled, "Internal and External Factors and their Impact on Safety."

We are presenting on the Utility Code of Character at the WECC Conference Oct. 3 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Our draft due date for the Code is the annual NERC HP Conference in March 2020. We anticipate having a general statement timeslot and workshop session.

