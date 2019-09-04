CM Labs to Demonstrate Training Simulators at ICUEE 2019

CM Labs Simulations, developer of Vortex training simulators, will allow ICUEE attendees to operate two different simulator platforms during the International Construction and Utility Equipment Expo (ICUEE), Oct. 1-2, in Louisville, Ky, at booth 4538.

The company will display the immersive Vortex Advantage and the entry-level Vortex Edge Plus simulators. Both simulators can run the company’s full catalog of lifting equipment and earthmoving equipment, commonly used by electric utilities and rural electric cooperatives. This includes simulations for boom trucks, mobile cranes, backhoes, excavators and more. The training packs provide exercises for trenching, pipe placement, excavation around utilities and more.

The Vortex Advantage can mirror an entire training fleet, with hot-swappable controls and pedals. It also adjusts to equipment-specific sight lines with a rotating three-display option or the immersive five-display option. With industrial-grade seating and controls, and a motion platform, it reproduces the feel of equipment in motion, including vibration, impact, acceleration and overload conditions.

Missouri Valley Line Constructors Apprenticeship and Training Program, an organization devoted to assuring a steady supply of qualified workers to the electrical industry, has deployed Vortex Advantage.

“It feels highly realistic, which helps our students get invested in the scenarios they’re working on. That makes these simulators an extremely effective training tool, as the skills they acquire transfer over to the work site,” says Robbie Foxen, executive director of the Missouri Valley program.

The Vortex Edge Plus is designed for portability. It mounts on a desktop and is an effective alternative to assessing operators on real machines. It can also be deployed in classroom settings to bridge the gap between theory and practical experience.

Every CM Labs’ training pack assures complete, effective simulator training due to progressive learning exercises, objective trainee performance metrics and equipment simulation.

"We want our operators thinking smarter, which is why I like that there are obstacles to get around in the simulator exercises,” says Tim Plath, a 30-plus-year employee of the City of Toledo, and manager of health and safety for the Department of Public Service. He thinks the biggest return on investment for the simulator is the reduction in incidents.

Also exhibiting with CM Labs at booth 4358 is Crane Industry Services, a training expert serving both construction and utility markets. Crane Industry Services deploys Vortex simulators for crane operator training and qualification.

Come experience the reason why CM Labs Simulations is the largest simulator vendor in the world, at ICUEE at Booth 4358, or learn more at https://info.cm-labs.com/icuee-2019.