CIRED Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Organized by the Association des Ingénieurs sortis de l’institut d’Electricité Montifiore, the 25th International Conference and Exhibition on Electricity Distribution will be held in Spain’s capital city, Madrid. Taking place June 3-6, 2019, the event is being staged in the Feria de Madrid, one of Spain’s leading international conference and exhibition venues. One of the liveliest cities in Europe, with its elegant boulevards and expansive parks, Madrid is renowned for its large repositories of European art. Attendees will enjoy the warm sunshine, get an opportunity to visit major attractions, experience the friendly pedestrian areas and hear lively evening street entertainment.

The International Conference and Exhibition on Electricity Distribution (CIRED) 2019 is expected to attract some 2000 experts from more than 60 countries, giving participants an opportunity to meet and benefit from face-to-face interaction with key decision leaders in the field of electricity distribution.

2019 Edition

CIRED is always evolving and several new innovations have been introduced to the 2019 program in honor of the 25th anniversary. They are as follows:

Best Young Academic Paper Award — Up to six awards will be presented to the best young academics, who also will have the floor during the conference’s technical sessions. For details, see www.cired2019.org/page.best-young-academic-award

Two CIRED start-up awards will be given to the best start-ups. Each start-up company must be aimed at creating, improving and expanding a scalable, innovative, technology-enabled product in the field of CIRED activities. Companies less than five years old that have not exhibited previously at CIRED can participate in this contest. All companies will be eligible to receive a counter in the exhibition. To register, see the start-up package exhibition reservation form.

E-posters will be accessible for the first time at CIRED 2019. Touchscreens allowing delegates access to all posters will be spread out throughout the classic poster sessions. Held daily, the poster sessions will feature well-structured, interactive guided tours, giving delegates an opportunity for in-depth discussions with every author.

Technical Program

The four-day technical program will follow the successful format of presentations followed by well-managed discussions by experienced chairmen and rapporteurs, roundtables and poster sessions. The conference kicks off on Monday, June 3, with seven tutorial sessions. The tutorials must be booked in advance, as spots are strictly limited. They will feature the following key topics:

Methodologies for loss reduction Artificial intelligence in electricity distribution networks Primer on block chain and its application in the distribution networks Optimization in distribution system operations and how to leverage flexibility while efficiently assessing grid impact with new tools and methods Condition assessment and condition monitoring of power transformers in distribution grids Control and automation systems for electricity distribution networks of the future New aspects of earthing system design optimization by qualified risk analysis.

CIRED covers the whole field of electricity distribution systems and associated services. These include distributed generation issues, cost reduction, asset management, flexibility tools and integration mechanisms, new roles for distribution, resiliency and reliability, sustainability and improved energy efficiency, telecommunication and data management.

The technical program commences with the opening forum at 3 p.m. on June 3, which will focus on the Clean Energy for all Europeans legislative package and the challenges of it for the distribution network and its stakeholders. The rest of the technical program is arranged in six sessions from June 4-6. These sessions will address the following themes:

Network components Power quality and electromagnetic compatibility Network operation, control and protection Distributed energy resources and efficient usage of electricity Planning of power distribution systems Distribution system operator business environment enabling digitalization and energy transition.

In support of these six sessions, daily programming consists of roundtable discussions and research and innovation forums.

Social Activities

The opening forum will be followed directly by a welcome reception to celebrate the opening of the CIRED 2019 international exhibition and the exhibit hall will stay open for the remainder of the event. It will give attendees a first chance to network with each other and talk to exhibitors over drinks and canapés.

The Belgium Organizing Committee also has arranged a gala dinner in the program, which will be held on Wednesday, June 5, at the La Quinta de Jarama venue. A reception in the beautiful garden will be followed by a seated dinner.

Technical Exhibition

The 2019 exhibition will be the largest ever staged at CIRED with more than 120 manufactures and leading industry organizations from around the world taking the opportunity to share, display and demonstrate the electricity industry’s latest products, technologies and services for distribution utilities. This exhibition also includes specialist companies and research institutions that continue to offer the electricity industry unique contract services, research and testing facilities.

This relaxed business environment is designed to ensure all who attend will derive long-term benefits from the time spent at this year’s international exhibition.

More Than an Event

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, CIRED 2019 will enable professionals from distribution utilities to join forces with industry colleagues from around the globe to expand and share their technical knowledge and experience in a relaxed yet lively atmosphere.

Registration is now open. Reduced rates are available for full-time academics. For complete registration details and conference and exhibition information, visit www.cired2019.org.