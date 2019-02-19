Menu
AvistaTraining Instagram/Avista
Safety and Training

Avista Energy Program Exposes Students to Energy Careers

With an increasing number of skilled workers retiring from the industry, electric utilities are creating awareness of careers in the field. Case in point: Avista Utilities' Energy Pathways Program helps incoming high school juniors and seniors to develop the skills, knowledge and abilities for a career in energy. 

The free program, which runs from July 15 to Aug. 9, 2019, takes place at the Jack Stewart Training Center in Spokane, Washington. Students can earn one CTE credit and a monetary completion award of up to $2,000 based upon their participation and attendance once they successfully complete the program. 

By the deadline of Feb. 22, 2019, students must submit a written or video essay and an optional recommendation from a high school teacher, counselor or principal to be considered for the program.

The immersion experience includes hands-on activities, facility tours and job shadowing. Focus areas include electric generation, electric transmission and distribution, natural gas distribution, electric and gas service design, craft/trades work and energy efficiency and demand-side management. 

For more information, visit the Web site

 

 

TAGS: Electric Utility Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
RenewableStorage
MIT Enterprise Forum Cambridge to Explore New Energy Storage Business Models for the Grid
Feb 20, 2019
Melissa2
A Training Journey: Melissa Sease of SOS Intl
Feb 18, 2019
Paul Hinnenkamp
DistribuTECH Keynotes: Opportunities, 'New Era' Define Electric Utilities Future
Feb 14, 2019
DistributechPromoImage
10 DistribuTECH Sightings on the Show Floor
Feb 14, 2019