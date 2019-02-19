Avista Energy Program Exposes Students to Energy Careers

With an increasing number of skilled workers retiring from the industry, electric utilities are creating awareness of careers in the field. Case in point: Avista Utilities' Energy Pathways Program helps incoming high school juniors and seniors to develop the skills, knowledge and abilities for a career in energy.

The free program, which runs from July 15 to Aug. 9, 2019, takes place at the Jack Stewart Training Center in Spokane, Washington. Students can earn one CTE credit and a monetary completion award of up to $2,000 based upon their participation and attendance once they successfully complete the program.

By the deadline of Feb. 22, 2019, students must submit a written or video essay and an optional recommendation from a high school teacher, counselor or principal to be considered for the program.

The immersion experience includes hands-on activities, facility tours and job shadowing. Focus areas include electric generation, electric transmission and distribution, natural gas distribution, electric and gas service design, craft/trades work and energy efficiency and demand-side management.

For more information, visit the Web site.