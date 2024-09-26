Developing Your Safety Culture and Measuring Its Success

Whether at home or in the office, the workplace as we know it has changed dramatically over the past three years; however, one thing that has remained constant is the need for a successful safety culture.

What does that mean? Safety culture is the collection of beliefs, perceptions and values that employers and employees share in relation to safety throughout their organization. This set of shared beliefs offers an impartial and universally applied stability and clarity that supports the mental and physical health and safety of employees.

Creating a Successful Safety Culture

Studies have shown that employees play a vital role in the development and maintenance of a successful safety culture. In one study about organizational culture and employee safety, Gallup analyzed 1.8 million employees in over 82,000 business units across 49 different industries.

The results found that the business units with employee engagement scores in the top quartile of Gallup’s database had 70% fewer safety incidents compared with those units in the bottom quartile.

Workplace stress is one of the primary factors attributed to low employee engagement. The stress may result from a number of factors, including a company’s culture, job insecurity, fatigue or pressure from management. Incidentally, these may all be contributing causes and underlying factors related to safety incidents.

There are some guiding principles for developing a successful safety culture that fosters employee engagement and promotes health and safety in a way that is accepted and mirrored in the actions of all employees.

Make Safety a Core Value

For an organization to have a successful safety culture, safety must be considered a core value as opposed to a priority. What’s the difference? Priorities often change; core values don’t. With safety as a core value, a company reaffirms its commitment to ensuring a safe and healthy workplace for their employees and the communities in which they live.