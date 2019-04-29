Alabama Power Partners With Community College on New Lineman Training Program

Throughout the country, utilities are looking for ways to train the workforce of the future. In southern Alabama, Alabama Power partnered with Bishop State Community College to offer a training program for linemen.

This 10-week program, which will accept up to 20 students, will include three classrooms, a learning laboratory and an outdoor hands-on area, according to an Alabama NewsCenter story on the Bishop State Web site. During the program, the students will learn about the fundamentals of electricity as well as how to work safely.

The students will receive instruction in a renovated training space, which will also be used by Alabama Power for its incumbent employee training.

“We are thrilled that this training center is coming to Bishop State,” says Reginald Sykes, president of Bishop State. “This is yet another example of Bishop State providing workforce training for the Mobile County area.”

Jeff Peoples, Alabama Power senior vice president of Employee Services and Labor Relations, says Alabama Power is also excited to partner with Bishop State to provide a facility where Alabamians can receive training.

“Helping ensure our state’s workforce is prepared to succeed today and in the economy of the future is an important way we seek to elevate Alabama," Peoples says.

Potential students who want to learn more about the program should contact Bishop State’s Workforce Development department at 251-405-7082 or [email protected].