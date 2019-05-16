2019 EEI Conference Focuses on Industry Changes and Solutions

Electric company executives, industry thought leaders and senior government policymakers will discuss the transformation taking place throughout the electric power industry at Edison Electric Institute (EEI’s) 2019 annual convention in Philadelphia from June 10-11, 2019. Also, the presenters will explore the innovative solutions that America’s electric companies are developing to meet customers’ evolving needs and expectations.
The topics to be covered include:
- The Green New Deal: Visionary or Fantasy?
- Clean Energy Innovation
- Addressing Climate Change: A View from the States
- EV Adoption, Charging Infrastructure and Fleet Electrification
- Energy Grid and Supply Chain Security
- Extreme Weather Events
- Natural Gas: A Bridge or a Destination?
- Diversity and Inclusion
- Energy Storage
- Energy Solutions for Commercial and Residential Customers
In 2018, more than 50 CEOs and senior executives addressed these critical industry issues. The keynote speakers for the 2019 event include:
- José Andrés, culinary innovator, television personality and owner, ThinkFoodGroup
- Chris Crane, EEI vice chairman, and president and CEO, Exelon Corporation
- Ben Fowke, EEI vice chairman, and chairman, president, and CEO, Xcel Energy
- Lynn Good, EEI chairman and chairman, president, and CEO, Duke Energy
- Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code and author
- Dr. Daniel Yergin, vice chairman, IHS Markit
Other featured speakers include:
- Darrel Anderson, president and CEO, IDACORP, Inc. and Idaho Power
- Gerry Anderson, chairman and CEO, DTE Energy
- Mario Azar, president, Black & Veatch, Power
- Robert Blue, executive vice president and president and CEO – Power Delivery Group, Dominion Energy
- Sarah Bratton Hughes, investment director, US Equities & Sustainability, Schroders
- Ronald Brisé, government affairs consultant, Gunster (former Commissioner, Florida Public Service Commission)
- Mark Brownstein, senior vice president, Energy, Environmental Defense Fund
- Frank J. Cilluffo, director, Auburn University's McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security
- Jordan Crenshaw, Policy Counsel of C_TEC (Chamber Technology Engagement Center) at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- Steve De Palo, director of Restaurant Sustainability, McDonald’s Corporation
- Joy Ditto, president and CEO, Utilities Technology Council
- Caitlin Durkovich, director, Toffler Associates (former Assistant Secretary, Infrastructure Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security)
- Thomas Farrell, chairman, president, and CEO, Dominion Energy
- Regina Finn, director, Lucerna Partners
- Michael Fitzpatrick, Head of Regulatory Advocacy, Global Law & Policy, General Electric Company
- The Honorable Anthony Foxx, chief policy officer, Lyft
- Nathan Frost, Director of New Technology & Energy Conservation, Dominion Energy
- Carl Gerber, managing director, Audit & Assurance, Deloitte & Touche LLP
- Andrés Gluski, president and CEO, AES
- Jeannine Haggerty, general manager - Bronx and Westchester Electric Operations, Consolidated Edison of New York
- Jeff Hamel, director of industry partnerships, Google
- Aliya Haq, director, Federal Policy Group, Climate & Clean Energy Program, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC)
- Asim Haque, executive director, PJM Interconnection
- Brian Harrell, Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- Mark P. Harvey, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Resilience Policy, National Security Council
- Dr. Michael Howard, president and CEO, Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI)
- Michael Hughes, Chief Commercial and Revenue Officer, ChargePoint
- Ralph Izzo, Chairman, President, and CEO, Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)
- Alice Jackson, President, Xcel Energy – Colorado
- Lin-Zhuang Khoo, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Greenlots
- Chris King, Chief Policy Officer, Digital Grid, Siemens AG
- Sarah Ladislaw, Senior Vice President, Director and Senior Fellow, Energy and National Security Program, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS)
- Connie Lau, President and CEO, Hawaiian Electric Industries
- Robert M. Lee, Founder and CEO, Dragos
- Diane Leopold, Executive Vice President and President and CEO–Gas Infrastructure Group, Dominion Energy
- Eric Lightner, Director of the Federal Smart Grid Task Force, Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability, U.S. Department of Energy
- Marc Lindsay, Senior Strategist, The Vanguard Group
- Christine Martin, Vice President, Public Affairs and Sustainability, PPL
- The Honorable Bernard McNamee, Commissioner, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
- Philip Mezey, president and CEO, Itron
- The Honorable Ernest J. Moniz, president and CEO, Energy Futures Initiative (former Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy)
- Robert Morgan, CEO, Energy Storage, GE Renewable Energy
- Colin Murchie, Senior Director, Business Development, EVgo
- Jerry Norcia, President and Chief Operating Officer, DTE Energy
- Charles Patton, Executive Vice President, External Affairs, AEP
- Margaret Peloso, Partner - Environmental & Natural Resources, Vinson & Elkins
- John Pettigrew, CEO, National Grid
- Willie Phillips, Chairman, Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia
- Pedro Pizarro, President and CEO, Edison International
- Maria Pope, president and CEO, Portland General Electric
- Patti Poppe, president and CEO, CMS Energy and Consumers Energy
- Rich Powell, executive director, ClearPath
- Scott Prochazka, president and CEO, CenterPoint Energy
- Bob Rowe, president and CEO, NorthWestern Energy
- Kary Schaefer, General Manager, Product Marketing and Strategy, Daimler Trucks North
- Robert Schimmenti, Senior Vice President of Electric Operations, Consolidated Edison of New York
- Michael Schneider, Vice President, Operations Support and Sustainability, Chief Environmental Officer, San Diego Gas & Electric
- Rodger Smith, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Utilities Global Business Unit
- Scott Smith, Vice Chairman, US Power & Utilities Leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP
- Lisa Sotto, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- George Stegall, connectivity manager, Alabama Power
- Kristen Sullivan, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP
- The Honorable Paul Tonko, United States House of Representatives
- Adrian Tuck, CEO, Tendril
- Adam Umanoff, EVP and general counsel, Edison International
- Bob Valair, director - Energy and Environmental Management, Staples
- Benjamin Waldrep, senior vice president and chief security officer, Duke Energy
- The Honorable Bruce J. Walker, assistant secretary, Office of Electricity, U.S. Department of Energy
- Ted Walker, managing director, Navigant
- Rob Wilhite, managing director, Navigant
- Ian Wright, principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP
More information on EEI 2019 and the breakout sessions can be found here.
If you have any questions or if you are interested in registering, please contact Brian Reil at [email protected] or Kristin Rudman at [email protected] or email [email protected].