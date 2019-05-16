2019 EEI Conference Focuses on Industry Changes and Solutions

Electric company executives, industry thought leaders and senior government policymakers will discuss the transformation taking place throughout the electric power industry at Edison Electric Institute (EEI’s) 2019 annual convention in Philadelphia from June 10-11, 2019. Also, the presenters will explore the innovative solutions that America’s electric companies are developing to meet customers’ evolving needs and expectations.



The topics to be covered include:

The Green New Deal: Visionary or Fantasy?

Clean Energy Innovation

Addressing Climate Change: A View from the States

EV Adoption, Charging Infrastructure and Fleet Electrification

Energy Grid and Supply Chain Security

Extreme Weather Events

Natural Gas: A Bridge or a Destination?

Diversity and Inclusion

Energy Storage

Energy Solutions for Commercial and Residential Customers

In 2018, more than 50 CEOs and senior executives addressed these critical industry issues. The keynote speakers for the 2019 event include:

José Andrés, culinary innovator, television personality and owner, ThinkFoodGroup

Chris Crane, EEI vice chairman, and president and CEO, Exelon Corporation

Ben Fowke, EEI vice chairman, and chairman, president, and CEO, Xcel Energy

Lynn Good, EEI chairman and chairman, president, and CEO, Duke Energy

Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code and author

Dr. Daniel Yergin, vice chairman, IHS Markit

Other featured speakers include:

Darrel Anderson, president and CEO, IDACORP, Inc. and Idaho Power

Gerry Anderson, chairman and CEO, DTE Energy

Mario Azar, president, Black & Veatch, Power

Robert Blue, executive vice president and president and CEO – Power Delivery Group, Dominion Energy

Sarah Bratton Hughes, investment director, US Equities & Sustainability, Schroders

Ronald Brisé, government affairs consultant, Gunster (former Commissioner, Florida Public Service Commission)

Mark Brownstein, senior vice president, Energy, Environmental Defense Fund

Frank J. Cilluffo, director, Auburn University's McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security

Jordan Crenshaw, Policy Counsel of C_TEC (Chamber Technology Engagement Center) at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Steve De Palo, director of Restaurant Sustainability, McDonald’s Corporation

Joy Ditto, president and CEO, Utilities Technology Council

Caitlin Durkovich, director, Toffler Associates (former Assistant Secretary, Infrastructure Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security)

Thomas Farrell, chairman, president, and CEO, Dominion Energy

Regina Finn, director, Lucerna Partners

Michael Fitzpatrick, Head of Regulatory Advocacy, Global Law & Policy, General Electric Company

The Honorable Anthony Foxx, chief policy officer, Lyft

Nathan Frost, Director of New Technology & Energy Conservation, Dominion Energy

Carl Gerber, managing director, Audit & Assurance, Deloitte & Touche LLP

Andrés Gluski, president and CEO, AES

Jeannine Haggerty, general manager - Bronx and Westchester Electric Operations, Consolidated Edison of New York

Jeff Hamel, director of industry partnerships, Google

Aliya Haq, director, Federal Policy Group, Climate & Clean Energy Program, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC)

Asim Haque, executive director, PJM Interconnection

Brian Harrell, Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Mark P. Harvey, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Resilience Policy, National Security Council

Dr. Michael Howard, president and CEO, Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI)

Michael Hughes, Chief Commercial and Revenue Officer, ChargePoint

Ralph Izzo, Chairman, President, and CEO, Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)

Alice Jackson, President, Xcel Energy – Colorado

Lin-Zhuang Khoo, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Greenlots

Chris King, Chief Policy Officer, Digital Grid, Siemens AG

Sarah Ladislaw, Senior Vice President, Director and Senior Fellow, Energy and National Security Program, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS)

Connie Lau, President and CEO, Hawaiian Electric Industries

Robert M. Lee, Founder and CEO, Dragos

Diane Leopold, Executive Vice President and President and CEO–Gas Infrastructure Group, Dominion Energy

Eric Lightner, Director of the Federal Smart Grid Task Force, Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability, U.S. Department of Energy

Marc Lindsay, Senior Strategist, The Vanguard Group

Christine Martin, Vice President, Public Affairs and Sustainability, PPL

The Honorable Bernard McNamee, Commissioner, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Philip Mezey, president and CEO, Itron

The Honorable Ernest J. Moniz, president and CEO, Energy Futures Initiative (former Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy)

Robert Morgan, CEO, Energy Storage, GE Renewable Energy

Colin Murchie, Senior Director, Business Development, EVgo

Jerry Norcia, President and Chief Operating Officer, DTE Energy

Charles Patton, Executive Vice President, External Affairs, AEP

Margaret Peloso, Partner - Environmental & Natural Resources, Vinson & Elkins

John Pettigrew, CEO, National Grid

Willie Phillips, Chairman, Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia

Pedro Pizarro, President and CEO, Edison International

Maria Pope, president and CEO, Portland General Electric

Patti Poppe, president and CEO, CMS Energy and Consumers Energy

Rich Powell, executive director, ClearPath

Scott Prochazka, president and CEO, CenterPoint Energy

Bob Rowe, president and CEO, NorthWestern Energy

Kary Schaefer, General Manager, Product Marketing and Strategy, Daimler Trucks North

Robert Schimmenti, Senior Vice President of Electric Operations, Consolidated Edison of New York

Michael Schneider, Vice President, Operations Support and Sustainability, Chief Environmental Officer, San Diego Gas & Electric

Rodger Smith, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Utilities Global Business Unit

Scott Smith, Vice Chairman, US Power & Utilities Leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP

Lisa Sotto, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

George Stegall, connectivity manager, Alabama Power

Kristen Sullivan, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP

The Honorable Paul Tonko, United States House of Representatives

Adrian Tuck, CEO, Tendril

Adam Umanoff, EVP and general counsel, Edison International

Bob Valair, director - Energy and Environmental Management, Staples

Benjamin Waldrep, senior vice president and chief security officer, Duke Energy

The Honorable Bruce J. Walker, assistant secretary, Office of Electricity, U.S. Department of Energy

Ted Walker, managing director, Navigant

Rob Wilhite, managing director, Navigant

Ian Wright, principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP

More information on EEI 2019 and the breakout sessions can be found here.

If you have any questions or if you are interested in registering, please contact Brian Reil at [email protected] or Kristin Rudman at [email protected] or email [email protected].