De-risking the Energy Transition with Real-time Simulation and Hardware-in-the-loop Testing
March 26, 2025
This white paper from RTDS Technologies, the makers of the RTDS® Simulator, aims to educate power system professionals on a rapidly growing technology: real-time simulation and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing for de-risking innovative technologies and schemes for the power grid. Learn the fundamentals of real-time simulation, the components of a HIL testbed, application areas for this technology, and examples of successful projects in the power industry.
