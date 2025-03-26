67d1dc9ad137def29a6edf3c Featured Image
De-risking the Energy Transition with Real-time Simulation and Hardware-in-the-loop Testing

March 26, 2025
Hardware-in-the-loop testing equips innovators to de-risk schemes prior to deployment on the grid by connecting real devices to a simulated power system, running on a real-time simulator, in the safety of a laboratory environment.

This white paper from RTDS Technologies, the makers of the RTDS® Simulator, aims to educate power system professionals on a rapidly growing technology: real-time simulation and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing for de-risking innovative technologies and schemes for the power grid. Learn the fundamentals of real-time simulation, the components of a HIL testbed, application areas for this technology, and examples of successful projects in the power industry.

