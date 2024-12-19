ID 232105672 @ Mykola Pokhodzhay | Dreamstime.com
Executive Summary: Substation Digitalization: A key enabler of the future power grid?

Dec. 19, 2024
A webinar executive summary discussing how digital substations revolutionize grid management by offering superior control and efficiency.

Unprecedented growth in electricity demand, combined with the shift to decarbonization, is driving
the push for grid modernization. Distributed energy resources are rapidly expanding, and load patterns are shifting, demanding a power delivery system that can adapt in real time. Digital substations revolutionize grid management by offering superior protection, control, and automation within the power grid.

