IND Technology's Early Fault Detection: An EPRI 2023 Technology Transfer Award Winner!

Jan. 6, 2025
How an electric utility R&D and Innovation group is driving the adoption of new technologies to strengthen grid resiliency, proactively shifting maintenance philosophies to avoid disruption of power to customers and potential risks to public safety.

This paper highlights the advanced technologies implemented along transmission and distribution circuits that are enabling U.S. utilities to transition from a reactive maintenance strategy to a proactive one. This shift enhances safety, minimizes customer outages, and reduces operational costs. By providing utilities with heightened situational awareness, these technologies allow crews to be dispatched with precision to locations where system anomalies or potential faults are identified. This targeted approach enables the proactive repair or resolution of issues before outages occur, preventing power disruptions and mitigating risks to public safety.

