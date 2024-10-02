How Dow Inc. Enhances its Processes while Meeting Sustainability Goals

66ed7b15ed04ab70bb4fb2da Accelerating Process Design Optimization
As the largest industrial energy consumer, the chemical industry faces increasing pressure to decarbonize and meet sustainability targets. Meanwhile, optimizing performance and maintaining profitability are also consistent challenges for process engineers.

In the chemical industry, multivariate analysis involves simultaneous analysis of complex data sets that include multiple interdependent variables, such as temperature, flow rate and chemical composition. By analyzing data on multiple variables, engineers can identify the most sensitive factors affecting energy efficiency and performance and select a design or operating condition that meets the process or product requirements. 

This white paper examines how Dow Inc. uses smart multivariate analysis and optimization coupled with process flow sheet simulation to quickly optimize a polymerization process while achieving sustainability goals.

 

