PJM Board of Directors Approve NextEra Energy Transmission and Exelon’s Proposed 765-kV Transmission Line Project

The board of directors of PJM Interconnection has approved a proposed approximately 220-mile, 765-kV transmission line developed by NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc., and Exelon Corporation. The companies say the project is intended to improve electric reliability and affordability in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and the broader Mid-Atlantic region.

PJM, the regional grid operator responsible for managing the electric system across 13 states and the District of Columbia, determined that addressing emerging reliability challenges will require large-scale transmission investments rather than smaller or localized upgrades. The approval comes as electricity demand is increasing across the region, putting pressure on existing supply.

According to the companies, the transmission line would add capacity to the grid and help accommodate new generation resources seeking to connect. They also say the project is expected to support reliable and affordable electricity for residential customers and small businesses while helping attract industrial investment and economic development. Construction of the line is also expected to create jobs.

“This transmission line enables long-term safe, reliable and affordable power for the region—this is a win for residents and a win for the local economy,” said Matt Valle, president of NextEra Energy Transmission.

Carim Khouzami, executive vice president of transmission and development for Exelon, said the project is aimed at addressing a growing gap between electricity supply and demand.

“As electricity demand increases are outpacing the current supply, this investment will be critical to ensuring we can bring the energy needed to meet the needs of families and small businesses across Pennsylvania and West Virginia while keeping customer affordability at the forefront,” Khouzami said. “This result will allow us to deliver meaningful, lasting value for the region.”

NextEra Energy Transmission and Exelon said they plan to continue engaging with communities as the project advances, including hosting open houses later this year. The companies said the goal is to gather input and minimize potential impacts on landowners and surrounding communities as the transmission line moves forward.