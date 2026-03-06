SaskPower’s Planned Investments in the Transmission System to Strengthen Saskatchewan Grid

The Government of Saskatchewan has released a report titled “Strengthening Saskatchewan’s Grid: Transmission to Power Communities and Growth.”

The report highlights SaskPower’s planned investments in the transmission system and supplements the Saskatchewan First Energy Security Strategy and Supply Plan, which was released in the fall of 2025.

“Transmission is the backbone of Saskatchewan’s power system and is critical to our energy security strategy,” said Jeremy Harrison, Minister Responsible for SaskPower. “Expanding transmission capacity both within Saskatchewan and with our neighbours will support local industry, increase reliability and increase opportunities to export power for revenue.”

SaskPower’s long-term transmission investments are focused on three priorities:

Reinforcing the existing grid to support reliability, safety and load growth across the province.

Developing new transmission in the far north, which includes connecting the northern and southern power systems for the first time to support energy security and new industrial development.

Expanding interconnections with neighbouring provinces and U.S. markets to improve resilience and create more opportunity for power imports and exports.

“As demand for power grows, the transmission system must expand to keep pace,” said Rupen Pandya, SaskPower President & CEO. “Our investments and major projects will continue to focus on securing reliable power to keep Saskatchewan and its economy strong and growing.”

The Government has also laid out a detailed long-term plan for power future in the Saskatchewan First Energy Security Strategy and Supply Plan. The strategy lays out a plan to transition to nuclear power generation fueled with Saskatchewan uranium, by life extending an existing coal fired thermal power plants fueled with Saskatchewan coal.