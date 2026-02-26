Duke Energy’s Nuclear Plants Record Capacity Factor of 96.9% in 2025

Duke Energy’s nuclear fleet has secured a new reliability record in 2025, providing communities across the Carolinas with power.

Steady, predictable output from nuclear units help strengthen grid reliability and manage system costs, supporting growing energy needs.

By the numbers:

Duke Energy’s nuclear plants were generating power a combined 96.9% of the time in 2025, a new record for systemwide capacity factor.

The fleet’s strong performance resulted in approximately $600 million in federal nuclear production tax credits, which are directly passed on to customers to help reduce costs.

Duke Energy operates 11 nuclear units at six sites across the Carolinas, making nuclear energy the company’s largest generation source in the region.

The fleet provides power to more than 8 million homes across the region with consistent performance.

“This new record shows the unmatched reliability our nuclear plants deliver every day,” Kelvin Henderson, chief nuclear officer for Duke Energy. “It demonstrates the value we’re committed to providing for our customers, and it reflects the skill and dedication of the teams who operate these facilities with excellence.”

Duke Energy’s nuclear strategy, extending operational lifespan, conducting power uprates to gain more capacity from existing infrastructure, and engaging in advanced reactor development, builds on consistent gains in output. The result is dependable, low‑cost power to help meet growing energy demands in the Carolinas and strengthen long‑term energy security.