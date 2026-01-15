Canada Announces $2.16 million Funds to Support Four Projects in Improving Grid Reliability and Resiliency in Alberta

Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honorable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Canada, announced nearly $2.16 million in funding through the Energy Innovation Program’s Smart Grids Regulatory Innovation Capacity Building Call for Proposals to support four Alberta projects that will enhance grid reliability and resiliency in the province.

The funding includes:

$1.08 million to ENMAX to develop a roadmap for regulatory and technical changes and to explore innovative approaches to help modernize Alberta’s grid;

$383,648 to EPCOR Distribution & Transmission to study the feasibility of different advanced-rate structures and their role in guiding lower electricity costs;

$360,050 to the Transition Accelerator to enable the deployment of thermal energy networks, systems using piping infrastructure to share heating and cooling between buildings, which will leverage multiple local clean heat sources while lowering costs to consumers and reducing peak electricity demand; and

$180,000 to the Alberta Energy Efficiency Alliance to support the development of a regulatory framework for demand-side management in Alberta to help consumers make better use of smart grid technology.

The projects will not only improve grid reliability during heavy load times but also support Canada and Alberta’s long-term energy security and affordability and economic strength. By investing in people, technologies and natural resources, Canada will strengthen its economy, build resilience for the future and reinforce its position as an energy superpower.

The Energy Innovation Program (EIP) advances clean energy technologies to help Canada maintain a competitive, reliable and affordable energy system while transitioning to a low-carbon economy. The EIP’s Smart Grid call for proposals, supports key technology and market and regulatory innovations that address barriers in order to scale pilot projects for grid-wide deployments.

