IID to Proceed with Advanced Distribution Management System Project

The Imperial Irrigation District (IID), California’s sixth largest power utility, announced it will continue development of its Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) project, which aims to strengthen electric grid reliability and support growing energy needs across its service area.

The ADMS initiative is designed to modernize IID’s electric distribution operations through automation and system integration, with goals of improving reliability, enhancing operational efficiency, and supporting long-term grid resilience.

The project will proceed following the Department of Energy’s recent decision to withdraw federal grant funding that was initially announced in October 2024. IID plans to allocate $18.3 million over four years toward the $36.7 million project, which had been structured as a 50/50 federal cost share.

“IID has supported and prioritized this project from the beginning,” said IID Board Chairwoman Gina Dockstader. “It remains a critical step forward for our customers and our communities, and the Board intends to move ahead with implementation.”

According to IID Power Manager Matt Smelser, the District is reevaluating the project scope and developing a revised implementation plan while maintaining its key components. The ADMS is projected to launch in June 2026.

Smelser added that the District’s leadership, including Board members Karin Eugenio and Alex Cardenas and General Manager Jamie Asbury, continues to engage in discussions with federal officials regarding funding for critical energy infrastructure initiatives.

When complete, the ADMS is expected to improve outage response capabilities, support integration of renewable resources, and lay the groundwork for future smart grid technologies. The project is also anticipated to create employment and training opportunities that contribute to local economic activity.

IID provides electric service to approximately 166,000 meters serving customers throughout the Imperial and Coachella valleys, as well as parts of Riverside and San Diego counties.