WAPA Board Approves Infrastructure Projects and Operational Updates

The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) Governing Board has approved several infrastructure projects and operational measures intended to improve reliability, resilience, and efficiency within the Territory’s electrical system.

Feeder 9A Underground Project – St. Thomas

The Board approved a contract with Haugland Virgin Islands LLC valued at up to $12.8 million for the Feeder 9A Underground Electrical Construction Project on St. Thomas. The project, funded 98% by FEMA with a 2% local match through the Office of Disaster Recovery’s Community Development Block Grant program, will relocate overhead power lines underground from the Randolph Harley Substation to Strand Gade in Charlotte Amalie. The work is expected to reduce storm-related outages and improve system resilience in the downtown area.

Composite Pole and Debris Removal Expansion – Territory-Wide

The Board also approved a $10 million increase and contract extension through June 2026 for Haugland Virgin Islands LLC’s Disaster Debris Removal and Disposal Services (Contract SC-38-19). The extension supports the continued replacement of wooden poles with composite poles and ensures disposal of old materials in compliance with environmental regulations. To date, 9,949 composite poles have been installed across the Territory: 4,849 on St. Croix, 3,202 on St. Thomas, 1,711 on St. John, and 187 on Water Island.

Operational and Financial Updates

In his executive report, Chief Executive Officer Karl Knight provided updates on several regulatory and financial matters. These included ongoing discussions with the Public Services Commission regarding deferred fuel balance accounting and continued financial improvements. Monthly shortfalls have declined from approximately $8 million to $1 million due to vendor payment arrangements and improved cash flow management.

The Authority also reported progress on disaster recovery initiatives and plans to expand its vehicle fleet with the addition of hybrid bucket trucks.