GE Vernova Provides Solutions to Maintain Low-Carbon Electricity Supply Through 2035 in Germany

GE Vernova has offered solutions on the role of Germany to maintain a secure, affordable, and low-carbon electricity supply through 2035, following the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy’s (BMWK) Energiewende Monitoring Report and accompanying 10-Point Plan.

The company’s new white paper found that Germany’s energy transition challenges like renewable curtailment, grid congestion, and rising system costs will not be solved with single technology, but require an integrated system planning approach linking demand growth, renewable expansion, grid build-out, and dispatchable capacity into one coordinated framework.

GE Vernova outlined four priorities for policymakers and planners as Germany will implement the findings of the report:

Accelerate integrated system planning to align decisions on generation, transmission, and flexibility investments, ensuring reliability at the lowest total cost.

Scale flexibility and storage by expanding battery, demand-side, and digital solutions that make electricity demand an active contributor to system balance and help reduce renewable curtailment.

Deploy modern, efficient gas generation alongside technology-neutral decarbonization solutions, providing fast-response backup for renewables while enabling future decarbonization of thermal assets.

Advance market design for flexibility and adequacy by developing capacity and capability mechanisms that value firm capacity, fast response, and low-carbon flexibility together.

The paper also highlighted the need for regional coordination within Europe’s interconnected power market and resilient supply chains for generation equipment, transformers, and grid infrastructure. Maintaining a strong domestic and European manufacturing base is crucial to ensure projects are delivered as planned and within budget.

GE Vernova’s equipment and solutions support approximately 30% (46 GW) of the country’s installed capacity and continue to strengthen efforts to modernize and decarbonize the German grid.