Southwest Power Pool Advances Integrated Transmission Planning Process for Reliable and Resilient Electric Grid

Southwest Power Pool (SPP) is advancing to ensure a reliable, affordable, and resilient electric grid through its Integrated Transmission Planning process, a collaborative effort to recognize transmission solutions meeting the region’s evolving energy needs.

The 2025 Integrated Transmission Plan (ITP) will identify new and upgraded high voltage lines required throughout the SPP footprint, producing the highest benefit-to-cost ratios. The region is projected to gain between $12 and $18 in benefits for every dollar invested in transmission infrastructure through these projects.

The SPP Board of Directors’ approval of $8.6 billion in 2025 ITP projects is supported by collaborative planning across SPP’s 14-state footprint. SPP’s planning process is designed to safeguard reliability while helping member utilities supply lower cost energy to consumers.

“The 2025 ITP addresses grid reliability, enables economic growth and supports strategic national interests,” said Lanny Nickell, President and CEO of SPP. “The plan reflects the power of collaboration and will deliver significant measurable benefits while readying our grid for the future.”

The approved plan includes high-voltage transmission projects addressing rising electricity demand, enhancing reliability, and supporting economic growth across the region. Central to the portfolio is the development of a regional 765 kV backbone: an efficient, scalable solution for long-distance power delivery.

A single 765 kV line is capable of carrying four times the power of a 345 kV line while using less land and losing less energy over long distances, making it a more efficient, cost-effective and forward-looking solution for a growing grid.

The portfolio also supports the interconnection of new generation resources which are critical to maintaining reliability as demand grows. This includes many dispatchable resources such as natural gas units queued in SPP’s generator interconnection study process.

Over 2040, electricity use across SPP’s 14-state region is expected to double as economic growth and new demand from homes and businesses fasten. SPP forecasts a 35% increase in demand, making timely transmission investment essential.

The portfolio was designed through stakeholder input, engagement, and scenario-based modeling. The approved plan shows a balanced set of critical infrastructure investments addressing the current urgent requirements and creates a path for future grid evolution.

“We’re building today for the demands of tomorrow,” said Casey Cathey, Vice President of Engineering at SPP. “This portfolio ensures we have the infrastructure in place to support new generation, meet accelerating demand, and enable economic growth while maintaining the reliability our region depends on.”