U.S. Secretary of Energy Issues Emergency Order to Maintain Access to Reliable Energy without Interruption

The U.S. Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright has issued an emergency order authorized by Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act, ensuring Americans maintain access to reliable, affordable, and secure energy without interruption.

The order is effective October 26, 2025, and will continue through December 31, 2025. The emergency order permits PJM Interconnection (PJM), in coordination with the Talen Energy Corporation, to run specified units at the Wagner Generating Station to meet anticipated electricity demand in the winter months.

As outlined in the North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s Winter Reliability Assessment, PJM’s service area will face risks of electricity supply shortfalls during periods of more extreme conditions in winter 2025.

Secretary Wright had granted PJM’s request to allow for the dispatch and operation of Unit 4 of the Maryland-based Wagner Generating Station in exceedance of its operating limit on July 28. The emergency action ensured 65 million Americans in PJM’s service area maintained access to reliable, affordable energy during the summer months.

PJM predicted a need to schedule Unit 4 at the Wagner Generating Station in the final months of the year and submitted a renewal application to minimize the emergency through the end of 2025. In winter 2024, they reported 11 instances in a single month where Unit 4 supported record high loads.