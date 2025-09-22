Constellation’s Clean Energy Centers Achieve 98.8% Summer Reliability After $7B Investment

Constellation Energy Corporation announced that its clean energy centers operated at an average 98.8% capacity during June, July, and August 2025, supplying electricity equivalent to the needs of about 16 million homes and businesses. The company operates 21 nuclear reactors at 12 sites across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast.

Constellation stated it has invested more than $7 billion in its U.S. nuclear fleet over the past decade, including over $5.5 billion in the PJM region, to enhance grid reliability and add generation capacity. The company is pursuing additional upgrades and technology to increase output and plans to restart the Crane Clean Energy Center in Pennsylvania, which together could add up to 2,000 megawatts of capacity.

“Constellation has reinvested billions of dollars to upgrade and enhance our U.S. nuclear fleet with state-of-the-art equipment and controls, and that investment is paying huge dividends for families and businesses in the PJM, NYISO and MISO service territories,” said Joe Dominguez, Constellation President and CEO.

Preventive maintenance and technology upgrades were conducted during spring outages to prepare for summer demand, and similar work is planned for the fall. Constellation’s U.S. facilities include plants in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, and Illinois.