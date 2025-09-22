FERC Approves Actions to Modernize Reliability and Security of the U.S. Bulk Power System

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has approved a suite of actions focused on modernizing the reliability and security of the nation’s Bulk Power System to deal with threats in cybersecurity, supply chain risk management, and extreme cold weather.

“The reliability and security of our country’s electric system is essential to our economic prosperity, national security, and everyone’s wellbeing,” FERC Chairman, David Rosner said. “The actions we are taking today are necessary to ensure our grid is resilient for all Americans today and in the future.”

The Commission approved the following:

Final Rule on Supply Chain Risk Management Reliability Standards Revisions (RM24-4-000 and RM20-19-000).The final rule largely adopts the Commission’s Notice of Proposed Rulemaking from September 2024 directing the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) to address supply chain risks in new or modified Reliability Standards. The standards will also extend existing Supply Chain Risk Management Standards to certain network-connected equipment to further protect the electric grid from outside threats. The final rule is effective 60 days after publication in the Federal Register, and NERC is expected to provide responsive modifications within 18 months of the effective date.