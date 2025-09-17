SPP Implements New HILL Policy to Accelerate Large Load Grid Connections

Southwest Power Pool’s (SPP) board of directors has approved a new process designed to help large electricity users connect to the power grid while maintaining reliability and affordability across the region.

The High Impact Large Load (HILL) policy was developed after months of collaboration between stakeholders and SPP staff. It aims to address rising demand from customers such as AI-driven data centers and manufacturers seeking faster access to grid connections.

Under the new framework, SPP will integrate transmission service, generation and load interconnection, and reliability studies into a single process. The policy establishes a 90-day study-and-approval timeline for interconnecting large loads paired with new or existing generation. The approach is intended to accelerate interconnections through coordinated design, study, registration, and operations.

SPP leaders said the policy is meant to provide quicker, clearer answers for customers while protecting grid reliability. “Large loads want answers now. They are motivated to invest and are looking for opportunities to connect to the grid now,” said Casey Cathey, SPP vice president for engineering.

The HILL process is expected to improve early detection of system constraints, strengthen coordination across entities, and better prepare operators for real-time impacts. For developers, the benefits include greater market transparency, faster entry, and improved confidence in costs and timelines.

Board member Stuart Solomon welcomed the decision, calling the policy both urgent and innovative. “I appreciate SPP’s quick work to develop an innovative proposal and our members’ and Regional State Committee’s active participation in refining it,” Solomon said. “This is a great example of our stakeholder process at its best, and I’m confident we now have an excellent approach to meeting the needs of our members and large-load customers looking to locate in the SPP region.”