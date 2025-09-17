SEIA Releases Policy Agenda to Strengthen America’s Electric Grid with Solar and Storage

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has introduced a new policy agenda, ‘Solar and Storage Industry Policy Agenda for a Reliable, Secure Grid,’ detailing the critical actions to be taken by local, state, and federal leaders to strengthen the reliability of America’s electric grid with solar and storage technologies.

As the Trump Administration struggles to meet the high energy demands of AI, data centers, and new American innovation, SEIA’s policy blueprint highlights the course to generate the electricity which the economy requires.

SEIA’s policy agenda offers a proposal for modernizing energy infrastructure, supporting development of domestic supply chains, investing in battery storage and more.

“The reliability of our electric grid – and America’s ability to meet future energy demand – depend on adding more solar and storage to the energy mix,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of SEIA. “Today, reliable low-cost solar and storage account for the vast majority of the new power generation being built in America.”

The policy agenda requests for reliability-focused policy actions at the local, state and federal level, including supporting development of domestic supply chains, reforming interconnection, scaling energy storage technology, leveraging the benefits of distributed solar and storage, and investing in transmission infrastructure, which will bring reliable clean energy to every community.

SEIA’s reliability policy agenda includes:

Supporting development of domestic supply chains and traceability standards for solar and energy storage products and components

Meeting the demand challenges of AI and data centers by creating regulatory fast tracks for solar and storage projects co-located in high-growth load zones

Reforming interconnection processes to reduce costly delays and get solar and storage on the grid faster

Modernizing transmission infrastructure to expand the grid’s capacity to transmit more electricity

Investing in long-duration storage by fostering new research and deployment strategies

Reforming wholesale market design to properly account for the value solar and storage bring to the grid

Reforming state utility resource planning to evaluate solar and storage as capacity and energy resources that support reliability

Incentivizing Distributed Energy Resource (DER) programs, including unlocking virtual power plants to strengthen the local and bulk power grid

In July, SEIA launched a grassroots advocacy campaign to mobilize Americans nationwide to push for state officials to support policies strengthening the reliability and security of electric grid by investing in solar and storage. SEIA and its members will be advocating for this agenda in statehouses and Washington, D.C. in the future.