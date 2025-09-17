New Economic Study Report Highlights Strategies to Reduce Emissions in New England’s Developing Grid

According to ISO New England’s new economic study report, New England’s Evolving Grid, achieving 85% of the New England states’ CO2 emissions reduction goals by 2045 can be achieved through a combination of mostly solar, land-based wind, and short-duration energy storage.

While most of the New England states are aiming to reduce CO2 emissions by at least 80% from 1990 levels by 2050, some states are adopting targets of up to 100%. The ISO’s 2024 Economic Study models possible versions of the 2033 through 2050 regional grid, investigating the role of a future power system build-out of solar photovoltaics (PV), wind, small modular reactors (SMRs), and energy storage (BESS) in achieveing policy goals while operating reliably and cost-effectively.

Key 2024 Economic Study findings