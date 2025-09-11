PGE Upgrading Distribution Powerlines in Clackamas County

Portland General Electric (PGE) is upgrading distribution powerlines in Clackamas County, one of the many areas at greater risk for wildfire within PGE’s service area.

The project is a multi-phase, system hardening project started in 2022, in support of PGE’s wildfire prevention efforts. PGE crews have lined Beavercreek’s winding roads, with the target of replacing more than 760 wood poles with metal poles, and rewiring 45 miles of power lines with stronger, more resilient power lines by the end 2026.

While stronger power lines are less likely to be affected by high winds or fallen trees, metal ductile iron poles are flame resistant, allowing crews to restore power faster in the event of a wildfire by rewiring instead of replacing an entire damaged pole.

Ian Wilson is a senior design lead for PGE’s wildfire mitigation program. Wilson creates design plans for system hardening projects similar to the Leland Carus project. In 2024 in Oregon, nearly 2,000 fires burned almost two million acres, nearly all caused by humans or lightning, a 302% increase above the state’s 10-year average, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

PGE senior technical manager, Chris Smith, works on PGE’s wildfire prevention team. As a result of increased wildfire risk nationwide, Smith added PGE has other complimentary wildfire prevention tactics in addition to system hardening like vegetation management and situational awareness.

The Leland Carus project is under progress to be completed by 2026.