SRP Invests $2.9M in University Research to Enhance Power and Water Reliability

Salt River Project (SRP) announced today that it has invested US$2.9 million in 37 research and development projects with Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona in an ongoing effort to support the reliable delivery of power and water to SRP customers.

The projects are at various stages of research and development, including ones starting this semester and those in late-phase testing. SRP has invested in university research for more than 40 years. Beginning in 2019, SRP funded a two-year project with NAU that aimed to broaden participation in the energy industry. This project led to the development of a new course, which will be offered to students in the Fall 2025 semester. Several projects with U of A resulted in a seasonal streamflow forecasting tool that has been fully adopted by SRP’s Surface Water team. This tool helps SRP operate the reservoirs to prepare for late winter floods and plan for hot and dry summer conditions.

“Investing in research and education is an investment in SRP’s future and the future of the Valley. We are supporting students, engaging them to think critically about SRP’s innovation challenges and helping SRP prepare for the future,” said Chico Hunter, Innovation and Development Manager, SRP. “This program has seen several successful projects become operational at SRP, and the research these students are doing at every stage is impactful for our industry.”

All project proposals are evaluated by individual SRP project advisors, as well as management and internal subject matter experts from relevant areas of the company. SRP will work on 22 projects with ASU, 4 projects with NAU, and 11 projects with U of A.

Below are descriptions of select projects currently underway that SRP has invested in with the universities.

Using AI to detect causes of power outages and support grid reliability

In partnership with ASU, this research will help SRP assess the cause of outages more quickly and accurately, and with enough detail to help SRP engineers make smart, cost-effective decisions about system maintenance and reliability improvements. The research complements SRP’s ongoing work to establish a holistic reliability strategy framework for the distribution grid.

Mapping future wildfire risk and impact in Arizona in the advent of climate change

Wildfire risk is growing across Arizona due to hotter, drier conditions and the spread of invasive grasses fueling intense fires. These factors pose threats to SRP’s infrastructure and critical watersheds. To address this, SRP is working with the University of Arizona to develop a smart “Wildfire Risk Assessment” tool. The tool will use machine learning to forecast wildfire risk across Arizona through 2050 and assess potential impacts on communities and SRP’s water and power systems. The data gathered will help SRP strengthen infrastructure, improve planning and support community resilience.

Monitoring impacts of forest thinning projects

This project is part of a long-term research monitoring project with NAU that focuses on the comprehensive water benefits associated with forest thinning in post-wildfire woodland areas of the Verde watershed. The outcomes of this project support SRP's forest health goals and provide valuable on-the-ground monitoring results. The project is currently in its third year and has seen successful results.

Optimal sizing of solar and battery systems

SRP and ASU are exploring whether battery energy storage systems (BESS) are a cost-effective tool for commercial customers who join SRP’s Business Demand Response (BDR) programs, which reward customers for reducing energy use during peak hours. SRP will use the findings to consider launching a BESS pilot program and continue research to field validate the findings regarding payback and system sizes. The project is now in its fourth phase.

Atmospheric water harvesting at SRP power plants

Atmospheric Water Harvesting (AWH) may allow SRP to collect nearly salt-free water from the air. Testing will be conducted at ASU and SRP locations/generating stations, where ASU will analyze data and estimate potential water production with several technology approaches. This early-stage research aims to explore technologies that could support SRP’s 2035 Sustainability Goals, which include facility water use reduction and water conservation.