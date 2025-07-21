NERC Announces Microsoft’s Participation in E-ISAC’s Vendor Affiliate Program

NERC’s Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center (E-ISAC) has announced that Microsoft has joined E-ISAC’s Vendor Affiliate Program.

The program helps address the ongoing trend of cyber attacks and supply chain compromises by providing a platform for the broader sharing of insights, expertise, and threat perspectives directly with EISAC members.

In its third year, the Vendor Affiliate Program will continue to grow with an emphasis on delivering meaningful value to E-ISAC members through briefings, working groups, and the EISAC's annual grid security conference, GridSecCon. Some vendors also offer discounted products and services to support E-ISAC members’ internal capacity and resilience.

Microsoft joined a lineup of program Vendor Affiliate Program participants such as, cyber and physical security solutions providers 1898 & Co., 3B Protection, Cymru, Cyware, Dragos, Fortinet, Insane Cyber, Landis+Gyr, PKI Solutions, and Utilityx. Program participants also include original equipment manufacturers, vendors and cloud providers including Google Cloud, Hitachi Energy, Itron, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Siemens Energy, and Wartsila.

SANS Institute is both a vendor and the E-ISAC's inaugural educational partner.

The Vendor Affiliate Program participants contribute to GridSecCon as speakers, exhibitors, and sponsors every year. In 2025, some program members will lead conference sessions, conduct trainings, and host networking events.

Signature GridSecCon offerings, such as the CISO Roundtable, (which is co-hosted by program members, Google, and the SANS Institute’s cyberattack simulation), showcase purposeful engagement aimed at equipping electric utility members with knowledge and resources to strengthen reliability, resilience, and security of the grid.

Security vendors and/or original equipment manufacturers suppliers supporting the electric industry as well as other critical infrastructure industries are eligible to join the Vendor Affiliate Program. While enrollment for the 2026 program year will open from October 1, interested organizations are encouraged to submit an interest form.