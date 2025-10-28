Governors Outline Bipartisan Priorities for Federal Energy Permitting Reform

A bipartisan group of more than a dozen governors has released a set of priorities aimed at improving federal permitting and regulatory processes for critical energy infrastructure projects. The governors sent a letter to congressional committee leaders calling for reforms that would streamline federal permitting in a technology-neutral and nonpartisan manner, enabling energy projects of all types to advance more efficiently.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, who serves as Chair of the National Governors Association (NGA), and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro co-chair the working group that developed the recommendations.

“This isn’t a Republican or Democrat issue. Every American needs to heat their home and power their vehicle,” said Governor Stitt. “As the demand for energy rises as we bring new technologies and AI online, we need to complete energy infrastructure projects in a faster, more efficient way. I’m thankful to Governor Shapiro and our fellow Governors who participated in this task force for their innovative ideas to make American energy more accessible for everyone.”

“In Pennsylvania, we’re doubling down on our energy legacy by taking big, decisive steps to build new sources of power,” said Governor Shapiro. “My Administration has prioritized streamlining government to work for the people it serves and has responsibly sped up permitting to get new energy projects online and grow Pennsylvania’s economy. It’s far past time that we position the United States to do the same in order to win the energy and AI race, and lower energy costs for all Americans.”

The recommendations were developed in response to increasing demand for electricity across computing, industrial, manufacturing, building, and transportation sectors. The governors’ reform proposals focus on five key areas:

Streamlining Federal Agency Reviews

Reforms to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA)

Reforms to Interstate Energy Transmission

Reforms to Nuclear Energy Regulation

Reforms to the Clean Water Act

The Governors Energy and Infrastructure Working Group represents all 55 states and territories. Participants include:

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt – NGA Chair, working group co-chair

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro – working group co-chair

Maryland Governor Wes Moore – NGA Vice Chair

Colorado Governor Jared Polis

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont

Indiana Governor Mike Braun

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey

North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

“When it comes to energy infrastructure, we need to move from no and slow, to yes and now,” said NGA Vice Chair Governor Moore. “Permitting reform can help lower costs, modernize the electric grid, and create clean energy jobs for Maryland families. Commonsense energy policy is a bipartisan priority to get rid of government gridlock without sacrificing environmental safety. I’m proud of this bipartisan group of Governors for coming to the table and finding a set of commonsense solutions we believe can meet the moment.”

“I’m proud to have worked with my fellow governors to develop the pragmatic permitting reforms we need now,” said Governor Cox, former NGA Chair. “If we want to power new homes and businesses, strengthen the grid, and double our capacity, we have to build like we used to. Congress should move swiftly on these bipartisan proposals. It would be a major win for the American people.”

The NGA formed the bipartisan working group during its Winter Meeting in February 2025. In July, North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong testified before the U.S. Senate on behalf of the NGA in support of permitting reform.

Over recent months, Governors Stitt and Shapiro have led the group in identifying strategies to accelerate energy projects and address barriers at both the state and federal levels. While not all governors endorse every specific reform, the group broadly agrees on the need to improve federal energy permitting by adopting new technologies and shared interagency digital systems, expanding categorical exclusions, reforming certain litigation processes, and ensuring agencies have adequate staff and resources to implement changes efficiently and without retroactive permit cancellations.