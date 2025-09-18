DOE Launches Speed to Power Initiative to Accelerate Grid Infrastructure Development

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has introduced the Speed to Power initiative, aimed at expediting the development of large-scale grid infrastructure projects for both transmission and generation. The program is intended to help meet rising energy demand while supporting the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers.

According to DOE analysis, the current pace of project development is not sufficient to address the country’s expanding manufacturing activity and broader economic needs. The agency plans to work with stakeholders to identify projects that can move forward quickly while addressing challenges associated with grid expansion.

“Americans will require more energy to power their homes and businesses in the coming years,” said Energy Secretary Chris Wright. “With the Speed to Power initiative, we’re leveraging private sector expertise to harness all forms of energy that are affordable, reliable, and secure.”

As part of the launch, DOE is issuing a Request for Information (RFI) seeking input on large-scale transmission and generation projects. The agency is asking for feedback on near-term investment opportunities, project readiness, expected load growth, and infrastructure constraints. The goal is to determine how DOE funding programs and authorities can be applied to accelerate grid capacity expansion.

The initiative builds on DOE’s prior work to assess grid reliability and security. In a recent report, the department noted that the risk of blackouts could increase significantly by 2030 without the addition of new firm power capacity. The Speed to Power effort is designed to help address these reliability concerns and guide federal, state, and industry stakeholders in meeting future energy demand.