FERC Approves MISO’s Fast-Track Plan to Address Urgent Grid Reliability Needs

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has approved the Midcontinent Independent System Operator’s (MISO) Expedited Resource Addition Study (ERAS) proposal—a short-term measure aimed at quickly connecting critical new power resources to the grid amid rapid load growth and mounting reliability pressures.

Designed as a stopgap solution while broader reforms to MISO’s generator interconnection process are underway, the ERAS framework enables a limited number of projects to move through an accelerated review process if they address immediate energy reliability needs.

“ERAS is an important step toward ensuring near-term reliability and supporting economic development, while we continue strengthening the long-term interconnection process,” said John Bear, MISO President and CEO. “This temporary mechanism allows us to address urgent needs while preserving state authority for resource adequacy and maintaining transparency and fairness.”

What ERAS Means for the Grid

The ERAS program will operate on a tightly defined timeline and scope:

Limited Duration and Volume : The program will sunset on August 31, 2027. No more than 68 projects will be accepted, with a maximum of 10 projects evaluated each quarter.

Defined Eligibility : Projects must directly address a verified resource adequacy gap or new load demand and be operational within three to six years of submission. Interconnection capacity is capped at 150% of the identified need and must remain within the same Local Resource Zone.

Regulatory Oversight: Each project must be validated by the Relevant Electric Retail Rate Authority (RERRA) to ensure it meets a real and immediate system need.

MISO officials emphasized the proposal’s collaborative development with regulators and stakeholders. “FERC’s approval affirms MISO’s collaborative efforts to address near-term resource adequacy needs while broader reforms are implemented,” said Aubrey Johnson, MISO’s vice president of system planning and competitive transmission.

What’s Next

MISO will begin accepting ERAS interconnection requests from August 6–11, 2025. Projects will be studied on a first-come, first-served basis, with the first quarterly study cycle launching September 2.

Details on eligibility criteria, timelines, and the online application portal are available on MISO’s website.