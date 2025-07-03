FERC Revises NEPA Procedures for More Efficient Permitting

FERC has voted unanimously to revise its regulations on the implementation of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and issued a staff manual outlining the revised procedures.

The effort was directed by President Trump’s Unleashing American Energy Executive Order 14154 issued on January 20, 2025, which calls for unleashing American energy dominance through efficient permitting. In response to the order, the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) rescinded its NEPA implementing regulations, which simplified the environmental review process and enabled FERC to implement revisions at an unprecedented pace.

FERC's revisions has removed all references to the inoperative CEQ regulations.

"We will continue to ensure our environmental reviews are legally durable so projects stand up in court and get built,” FERC Chairman, Mark Christie said. “Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, our new staff guidance on NEPA will inform all interested parties on our process and should be a useful tool in making the permitting process more efficient and transparent.”

The FERC staff manual provides details on how staff will:

Assess what actions are subject to NEPA’s procedural requirements and the requisite level of NEPA review;

Ensure that relevant environmental information is identified and considered early in the process to support informed decision making;

Conduct coordinated, consistent, predictable and timely environmental reviews, and reduce unnecessary burdens and delays; and

Implement NEPA’s mandates regarding lead and cooperating agency roles, time limits, and applicant preparations of environmental documents.

The updates to the FERC regulations are part of a Final Rule that becomes effective 45 days after publication in the Federal Register.