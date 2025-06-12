Lawmakers, Regulators, and Industry Leaders Address AI’s Impact on the Grid

As artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and data centers continue to expand, energy infrastructure faces mounting pressure to keep pace with rising electricity demand. The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) recently partnered with Semafor to host a policy-focused event, “Powering Our AI Future,” bringing together lawmakers, regulators, and industry leaders to discuss strategies for supporting a reliable and modern electric grid.

Speakers included House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Brett Guthrie (R-KY), Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Mark Christie, and Representative Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), who offered a range of views on permitting reform, AI regulation, and grid reliability.

The event coincided with the release of NEMA’s report, A Reliable Grid for an Electric Future, which projects a significant rise in electricity demand — up to 300% over the next decade — primarily driven by data centers. The report underscores the need for advanced technologies to help manage energy use efficiently and maintain system stability.

FERC Chairman Mark Christie addressed reliability concerns, citing both supply and demand challenges.

“We’re heading for a reliability crisis in the United States. On the supply side, we have been losing dispatchable resources through early retirements. On the demand side, we’re seeing tremendous increases, much of it driven by AI-powered data centers," Christie said.

President of North America Operations at Schneider Electric Aamir Paul emphasized the importance of long-term investment and policy support.

“Demand for electricity, automation, and digitalization is increasing, and AI alone could contribute to 20–50% of U.S. electricity demand growth by 2030. Continued investment in grid modernization and energy management will be critical to supporting this growth," Paul said.

NEMA notes that U.S. electrical manufacturers have invested over $185 billion in domestic production since 2018, contributing to job creation and expanded infrastructure capacity. The organization framed the event as part of ongoing efforts to inform public dialogue and advance solutions for energy system resilience.