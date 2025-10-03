Podcast QuickChat | Reimagining C&I Service: A New Utility Partnership Model for Power Quality and Performance

Commercial and industrial (C&I) customers are some of the grid’s most crucial — and most demanding — accounts. They depend on utilities not only for dependable power but also increasingly for real-time visibility, quick issue resolution, and partnership-level engagement.

In this episode of T&D World Live Podcast, Cory Ramsel, General Manager of Smart Grid at Ubicquia, introduces a new utility partnership model designed to help utilities provide better service to their largest customers while gaining deeper insights into grid performance.

Ubicquia is creating a managed service that uses LTE-connected transformer sensors, real-time monitoring, and AI-powered analytics to offer shared visibility into power quality across the distribution system. The program plans a three-party partnership between utilities, their C&I customers, and Ubicquia, where all involved benefit from actionable data, proactive alerts, and easier coordination.

For utilities, this model can support improved grid reliability, quicker response times, and more strategic customer relationships without needing extra budget or staff. For C&I customers, it offers greater uptime, enhanced equipment performance, and a stronger foundation to improve planning for future growth.

Cory explains how this concept originated, the problems it aims to address, and how utilities can start exploring it today. Whether you're aiming to expand your managed service offerings, strengthen customer engagement, or stay ahead of power quality issues, this conversation provides a forward-looking perspective on how utilities can lead in smarter service delivery.