Grid Modernization Starts with Broadband: Inside the Utility Connectivity Journey

In this episode of T&D World Live, we dig into one of the biggest challenges — and opportunities — facing utilities today: how to modernize the grid while building the broadband connectivity needed to support everything from DERs and automation to resiliency and future-ready operations.
We sit down with Russ Ehrlich from Exelon and Jeff Pittman from Nokia to talk through the entire modernization journey — from early evaluation and business-case development to funding, deployment, and long-term operations. They also share lessons learned from the recent Utility Broadband Alliance Plugfest and offer a forward-looking view on the advanced applications gaining traction as we head into 2026.
We cover where utility broadband fits into grid modernization, how to ask the right questions early on, or what capabilities will define the next decade of utility evolution.
Tune in to hear practical insights, real-world experience, and a thoughtful look at what’s coming next for the industry.
Episode Guest: Jeff Pittman
Jeff is the Head of the Enterprise Market Unit for Mobile Networks at Nokia, responsible for Enterprise Radio Access Network solutions, Microwave solutions, and associated Services across the United States and Canada. Jeff overseas a diverse team of sales, pre-sales and customer delivery / post sales professionals who have complete end to end ownership of the Enterprise business.
He brings almost three decades of comprehensive technology and telecommunications experience with Nokia, specializing in sales strategy, business performance, customer engagement, and product development. Separately, Jeff has also previously spent time as a full-time police officer and a reserve deputy and is passionate about engaging with and supporting public safety and mission critical network customers to ensure that they have the required connectivity, when they need it.
Jeff earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical/Electronics Technology from McNeese State University. He is also an endurance sport enthusiast and is a 6 time Ironman Triathlon Finisher.
You can connect with Jeff at: [email protected]
Episode Guest: Russ Ehrlich
Russ Ehrlich is a Senior Manager in Exelon Utilities’ Digital Grid UComm Engineering with more than 30 years of experience in the utility space. In his role, Russ leads the architecture, design, standards, cybersecurity, and long-term planning of Exelon’s wired and wireless communications networks, which include over 10,000 miles of fiber supporting real-time SCADA across more than 600 transmission and distribution substations. Russ also spearheads Exelon’s Private LTE initiative, shaping the future of utility-grade wireless communications for its operating companies. His career spans leadership roles in AMI & DA network design and engineering, Smart Grid, DER and energy efficiency program development, telecommunications security, and digital infrastructure strategy across BGE, ComEd, PECO, and the PHI companies. Russ is an active industry leader, serving as Vice Chair and Board Member of the Utility Broadband Alliance, and has held multiple influential roles within IEEE, UTC, and EEI.