Grid Modernization Starts with Broadband: Inside the Utility Connectivity Journey

In this episode of T&D World Live, we dig into one of the biggest challenges — and opportunities — facing utilities today: how to modernize the grid while building the broadband connectivity needed to support everything from DERs and automation to resiliency and future-ready operations.

We sit down with Russ Ehrlich from Exelon and Jeff Pittman from Nokia to talk through the entire modernization journey — from early evaluation and business-case development to funding, deployment, and long-term operations. They also share lessons learned from the recent Utility Broadband Alliance Plugfest and offer a forward-looking view on the advanced applications gaining traction as we head into 2026.

We cover where utility broadband fits into grid modernization, how to ask the right questions early on, or what capabilities will define the next decade of utility evolution.

Tune in to hear practical insights, real-world experience, and a thoughtful look at what’s coming next for the industry.