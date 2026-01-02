Countdown to Top 10 Line Life Podcast Episodes of 2025

Our Line Life Podcast, which just dropped its 140th episode, celebrates the grit, courage and inspirational teamwork that it takes to be a lineworker. In 2025, we released more than 50 episodes, including interview-style episodes, audio stories narrated from T&D World's print magazine, and episodes in our T&D Talk series.

The following photo gallery showcases the episodes with the most downloads in 2025. To listen to these and other episodes, go to Podbean. To become part of our Line Life Podcast community, you can subscribe to the Line Life Podcast in your favorite podcasting app or by clicking, "Follow" at linelife.podbean.com.

Thanks for listening to our podcast!