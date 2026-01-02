New Line Life Podcast: Part 3: Keeping Lineworkers Safe and Healthy in the Field and Beyond

The third and final part of our series on safeguarding the mental health of the line trade offers strategies and resources for lineworkers.
Jan. 2, 2026
694c01c7b0d6efe952e6f4fa Blue Modern Podcast Youtube Thumbnail 1

Tune in to Part 3

About the Episode

For our third and final part of our series on safeguarding mental health in the line trade, we are featuring the how-to sidebars from the article, "Prioritizing the Mental Health of First Responders." 

Discover ways to focus on your well-being, look out for your crew members, and heal following a near-miss or a tragedy by listening to this Line Life Podcast episode.

While you're on Podbean, also check out Part 1, featuring a narrated version of the full article in our ICYMI series and Part 2, which includes an interview with Jenny Lavin, the founder and CEO of Union Care Solutions. 

Stay safe out there, lineworkers, and enjoy the holiday season with your loved ones!

yellow_modern_podcast_new_episode_guest_introducti

Listen to Part 2 Featuring Jenny Lavin of Union Care Solutions

icymimentalhealthlinetrade

Listen to Part 1 to Hear the Audio Story: Prioritizing the Mental Health of First Responders

Check Out Past Episodes of the Line Life Podcast

Jennifer Ray
Line Life: Celebrating the Line Trade
How to calculate electrical conduit labor and installation costs
