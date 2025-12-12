New Line Life Podcast: ICYMI: Prioritizing the Mental Health of First Responders

This audio story shares six strategies to help to safeguard lineworkers as they put their lives on the line every day to serve their communities.
Dec. 12, 2025
2 min read
693c4686797b7b2a031b0272 Icymimentalhealthlinetrade

Listen to the Episode

Line work is one of the most dangerous jobs in America, with fatality rates in the line trade more than six times those in all other occupations, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To come home safely to their families every night, lineworkers must not only follow safe work practices and wear proper personal protective equipment, but also safeguard their mental health. Oftentimes, lineworkers experience a near-miss themselves or the loss of a coworker, and the toll can be complete self-destruction, said Ken Lulow of Line Worker Solutions. Rather than trying to self-cope and hold it all in, they can reach out for help from their coworkers, company and community mental health professionals.

This episode, narrated from the article "Prioritizing the Mental Health of First Responders" in the 2025 T&D World Lineworker Supplement, delves beneath the surface of safety in the line trade to offer six strategies to help lineworkers focus on their mental health and wellness.

For more information, stay tuned to Part 2, which will feature an interview with Jenny Lavin, founder of Union Care Solutions and Part 3, which will offer more tips on how to break the silence on mental health struggles and get help. Line Life Podcast listeners in the United States can also dial "988" to be immediately connected to local resources in their community. Thanks for listening and sharing this special episode. 

Tune in to Past Episodes

Jennifer Ray
Line Life: Celebrating the Line Trade
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

New Line Life Podcast: ICYMI: Life After the Line
Line Life Podcast: ICYMI: Training on the Line
8 Types of Electrical Conduit and Their Uses
Sponsored
Demo: Using markup presets in a design
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of TD World, create an account today!