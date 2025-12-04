New Line Life Podcast: Hurricane Helene Heroes, Part 2

Hurricane Helene washed out roads and bridges, toppled trees and made it nearly impossible for line crews to access certain areas for restoration. Part 2 of our two-part series on this hurricane looks back at the storm response one year ago, when line crews had to rely on everything from paper maps to walkie-talkies to get the job done.

This episode features the 2025 International Lineman's Rodeo Duke Energy team of Miles Bell, Jordan Henderson and Heath Burrell, who share stories of working in the Bat Cave and Chimney Rock areas, setting poles by helicopter and partnering with the community and tree crews to clear fallen trees.

To learn more about the restoration, listen to Part 1 or look for a future two-part series in T&D World's print magazine. You can also tune in to the episode, "Hurricane Helene: Voices from the Field." Thanks for listening to the Line Life Podcast!