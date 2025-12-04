New Line Life Podcast: Hurricane Helene Heroes, Part 2

The second part of our podcast series focuses on Duke Energy's restoration and rebuilding in the Chimney Rock and Bat Cave areas.
Dec. 4, 2025
6931f218bdb515b970165fba Red And Black Modern Podcast Youtube Thumbnail 1

Listen to the Episode

About the Episode

Hurricane Helene washed out roads and bridges, toppled trees and made it nearly impossible for line crews to access certain areas for restoration. Part 2 of our two-part series on this hurricane looks back at the storm response one year ago, when line crews had to rely on everything from paper maps to walkie-talkies to get the job done. 

This episode features the 2025 International Lineman's Rodeo Duke Energy team of Miles Bell, Jordan Henderson and Heath Burrell, who share stories of working in the Bat Cave and Chimney Rock areas, setting poles by helicopter and partnering with the community and tree crews to clear fallen trees. 

To learn more about the restoration, listen to Part 1 or look for a future two-part series in T&D World's print magazine. You can also tune in to the episode, "Hurricane Helene: Voices from the Field." Thanks for listening to the Line Life Podcast!

Listen to Part 1 of the Two-Part Series

Tune in to Part 1 by listening to the Line Life Podcast on Podbean or your favorite podcasting app.

Tune in to Part 1 by listening to the Line Life Podcast on Podbean or your favorite podcasting app. 

Tune in to Past Episodes

Jennifer Ray
Line Life: Celebrating the Line Trade
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

New Line Life Podcast: Diving into Drone Research
New Line Life Podcast: Featuring Hurricane Heroes from Duke Energy
8 Types of Electrical Conduit and Their Uses
Sponsored
Demo: Using markup presets in a design
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of TD World, create an account today!