New Line Life Podcast: ICYMI: ComEd Powers the Future with a Focus on Community

The clean energy transition is expected to create as many as 150,000 new jobs in Illinois by 2050. As ComEd builds its workforce, the utility is taking steps to reflect the vibrant communities it serves, which comprise more than 9 million people who speak more than 50 languages and reside in both rural and urban areas. In this audio story for T&D World's Line Life Podcast's ICYMI series, ComEd shares four strategies to recruit and train talented and local candidates and keep them safe in the field.

This story, which was originally published in the May 2025 print issue of T&D World magazine, explores how the utility is focusing on trades training and STEM education; expanding internal and external training programs: enhancing recruitment to reach more women in the line trade and ensuring inclusivity and safety by expanding equipment and clothing offerings for its field workforce.

For example, ComEd has launched all-female climb clinics to help women practice climbing poles and prepare for employment testing. In addition, the utility has partnered with vendors to explore how safety gear, including fall protection and flame-retardant clothing, can better fit and protect women while working overhead. Click here to read the article on the T&D World website.