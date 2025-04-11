New Line Life Podcast: ICYMI: Mysterious Transformer Trips

Transformer trips are a common problem, but the solution is sometimes not immediately obvious.

This audio story, narrated from the April 2025 cover story of T&D World's print magazine, shares three stories from the field from Mose Ramieh of CBS Field Services. These examples illustrate that regardless of the complexity of the situation and system, it is often the simplest of solutions that is the hardest to find.

Listen to the episode to hear the three mysteries: "Two Trips, One Input," "Blame it On the Rain" and "A Mind of Its Own."

For more information, you can read the full story, "Mysterious Transformer Trips," on our website or look for the article in the April 2025 issue of the magazine.