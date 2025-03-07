New Line Life Podcast: Working Underground in Chicago

For Part 8 of our Faces of the Future podcast series, we are highlighting Luis Gutierrez, an underground apprentice for ComEd in Chicago. During the episode, Luis describes what it's like to work in manholes as part of the underground crew, how he is learning new skills at ComEd's underground training center and what he sees in the future for the line trade. He also shares his safety strategies while working underground and tips for success in an apprenticeship.

To learn more about Luis, check out the March 2024 Faces of the Future department in T&D World magazine.

You can also listen to the other parts in our Faces of the Future series by going to linelife.podbean.com.