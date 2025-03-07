67cb0cd9105f84a624d01b5e Luispodcastpromo
  1. Podcasts

New Line Life Podcast: Working Underground in Chicago

March 7, 2025
For Part 8 of our Faces of the Future series, we are featuring Luis Gutierrez, an underground apprentice for ComEd in Chicago.

Listen to the Episode

Tune in to the Line Life Podcast

For Part 8 of our Faces of the Future podcast series, we are highlighting Luis Gutierrez, an underground apprentice for ComEd in Chicago. During the episode, Luis describes what it's like to work in manholes as part of the underground crew, how he is learning new skills at ComEd's underground training center and what he sees in the future for the line trade. He also shares his safety strategies while working underground and tips for success in an apprenticeship. 

To learn more about Luis, check out the March 2024 Faces of the Future department in T&D World magazine.

You can also listen to the other parts in our Faces of the Future series by going to linelife.podbean.com

 

Get Your Apprentices in the Spotlight

screenshot_20250306_at_2

If you'd like to nominate an apprentice lineworker for the Faces of the Future department and related podcast series, send an email to [email protected]. We'd love to hear from you!

All featured lineworkers will receive a free tool package from Milwaukee Tool for their dedication to the line trade. To participate, you need to do the following:

  1. Fill out an online form at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5J3HJ2C
  2. Email a photo of the apprentice out in the field, by a bucket truck, competing at the International Lineman's Rodeo, etc., to Field Editor Amy Fischbach at [email protected]

We also profile journeyman lineworkers and field supervisors every month in our Focus: A Lineworker's View department in the T&D World print magazine. To participate in that profile, please fill out this online form: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3CWQTMW

Voice your opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of T&D World, create an account today!

Continue Reading

Sponsored Recommendations