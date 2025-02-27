New Line Life Podcast Episode: The Rise of Tech in UVM

Tree crews and lineworkers often work side by side, especially following storms. This Line Life Podcast episode explores the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) on utility vegetation management and the electric utility industry.

Guests include Phil Swart of Clearway Industries; Jason Grossman, manager of vegetation management for Liberty Utilities and Lawrence Kahn, adjunct professor at Tulane University Law School.

