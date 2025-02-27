67c092d17490ef46770fc7c8 Lawrence Kahn 1
  1. Podcasts

New Line Life Podcast Episode: The Rise of Tech in UVM

Feb. 27, 2025
This episode explores the role of artificial intelligence and virtual and augmented reality in utility vegetation management and the electric utility industry.

Listen to the New Episode

Tree crews and lineworkers often work side by side, especially following storms. This Line Life Podcast episode explores the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) on utility vegetation management and the electric utility industry.

Guests include Phil Swart of Clearway Industries; Jason Grossman, manager of vegetation management for Liberty Utilities and Lawrence Kahn, adjunct professor at Tulane University Law School.

To learn more about UVM, subscribe to T&D World's Vegetation Management & Wildfire Mitigation enewsletter and check out our June 2025 T&D World Vegetation Management Supplement, published in partnership with the Utility Arborist Association (UAA). Also, make plans to attend the 2025 Trees & Utilities Conference presented by the UAA and Arbor Day Foundation Sept. 9 to 11 in Knoxville, Tennessee. 

Phil Swart and Jason Grossman presented a session on AI in UVM at the Trees & Utilities conference in September 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Phil Swart and Jason Grossman presented a session on AI in UVM at the Trees & Utilities conference in September 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Lawrence Kahn of Tulane University Law School delivered an interactive and immersive presentation about virtual and augmented reality and how it can help tree crews to improve safety and productivity in the field.
Lawrence Kahn of Tulane University Law School delivered an interactive and immersive presentation about virtual and augmented reality and how it can help tree crews to improve safety and productivity in the field.
Jennifer Ray
Line Life: Celebrating the Line Trade

Tune in to Past Episodes

Voice your opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of T&D World, create an account today!

Continue Reading

Sponsored Recommendations