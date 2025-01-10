New Line Life Podcast: ICYMI: 2024 Lineman's Rodeo Roundup

The International Lineman's Rodeo celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2024 with more than 1,000 competitors. Listen to the narrated version of the article, "2024 Lineman's Rodeo Roundup" from the December print issue of T&D World magazine to hear all about the winners of the events across the apprentice and journeyman divisions. Congratulations to all the competitors, especially those who crossed the awards stage at the annual banquet.

In addition to providing an overview of the events at the 2024 competition, this episode includes a special shout-out to lineworkers with musical excerpts from Blane Howard, a Nashville independent recording artist, and performer at the 2024 International Lineman's Rodeo awards banquet. He kicked off the evening by singing parodies of famous country songs with lyrics focused on the hard-working line trade. For example, he sang the tunes, "Hard Line Workin' Man" inspired by Brooks & Dunn and "Chasing Hurricanes" based on the song by Luke Combs.

To listen to the songs about the line trade, view the video clip from Show-Me Productions or listen to the full episode on Podbean, which includes excerpts of the songs following the audio story..