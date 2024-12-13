67588ac031a1a27f686c4975 Icymiproblemsolverspart2
  1. Podcasts

Line Life Podcast: ICYMI: Problem Solvers, Part 2

Dec. 13, 2024
The second part of our audio story series narrated from the final article in the 2024 Lineworker Supplement shares the stories of Bruce Thompson and Tim Barat, lineworkers turned inventors.

For our 2024 T&D World Lineworker Supplement, we featured the article, "Problem Solvers." To bring a narrated version of this article so our readers can listen to this story on the go, we are featuring it as a two-part audio story series for our Line Life Podcast on Podbean

The first part highlighted Robert Seekell, the Hook Holster inventor and James Coleman and Gabe Dowdy. To listen to Part 1, click here

The second part of this ICYMI series features two lineworkers-turned-inventors: Bruce Thompson of Effective Safety Products and Tim Barat of Gridware. In 2024, we also featured both Thompson and Barat in interview-style episodes. 

After you listen to the ICYMI episode, make sure you also listen to these episodes to hear them talk about their inventions:

You can also read the entire story on our website featuring all the inventors. 

Jennifer Ray
Line Life: Celebrating the Line Trade

