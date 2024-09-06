Line Life Podcast: Launching a Business in the Line Trade

For the T&D World Line Life Podcast, we will soon continue with the Faces of the Future series featuring apprentices in the utility industry. Until then, make sure you check out the first five parts of the series at linelife.podbean.com. Also, if you have an apprentice lineworker you'd like to nominate for a future Faces of the Future department in the magazine, email Amy at [email protected].

For this week's episode, we are featuring the first part of a two-part series featuring Chad Dubea, a journeyman lineworker, former CEO of T&D Solutions, founder of the Fallen Lineman Organization (FLO) and executive director of "Life on the Line," a movie about the line trade starring John Travolta.

The first part will focus on his experiences growing up in the utility industry and his early years as a lineworker. After starting his own contracting company, he is now helping lineworkers, both union and non-union, to launch their own businesses.

To learn more, make sure you check out the article, "Lineworkers to Leaders" in the 2024 Lineworker Supplement, which will be available in T&D World's Booth #73 at the International Lineman's Expo and showcased in a future audio story in our ICYMI series for the Line Life Podcast.

Make sure you tune in to Part 2, which will air on Sept. 19 on the Line Life Podcast platform. In that episode, Dubea will discuss how the FLO helps the families of fallen or injured lineworkers. He will also talk about how he has helped to promote the line trade through the "Life on the Line" movie, the Drivin for Linemen NASCAR race and the statue to honor fallen lineworkers at the International Lineman's Museum.