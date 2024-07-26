New Line Life Podcast: ICYMI: Winds of Change for St. Lucia's Electric Grid

The May 2024 cover article of T&D World, which showcases projects in St. Lucia to focus on grid resilience, is now an audio story on the Line Life Podcast on Podbean.

In the article, "Winds of Change for St. Lucia's Electric Grid," Randall Wood and Mike Allison of Power Engineers, Inc. describe the major hurricanes that have hit the region including Hurricane Allen, Hurricane Debbie, Hurricane Tomas and the Christmas Eve Trough. They then share how St. Lucia Electricity Services Ltd. (LUCELEC) is helping the Caribbean island to prepare its grid for a more resilient future by starting with an effective operation and maintenance plan.

