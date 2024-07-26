66a2c9d8b25c11522280f63a Windsofchangepromo
  1. Podcasts

New Line Life Podcast: ICYMI: Winds of Change for St. Lucia's Electric Grid

July 26, 2024
This podcast episode shares how St. Lucia continues to make grid resilience a priority when faced with bigger and stronger storms.

The May 2024 cover article of T&D World, which showcases projects in St. Lucia to focus on grid resilience, is now an audio story on the Line Life Podcast on Podbean

In the article, "Winds of Change for St. Lucia's Electric Grid," Randall Wood and Mike Allison of Power Engineers, Inc. describe the major hurricanes that have hit the region including Hurricane Allen, Hurricane Debbie, Hurricane Tomas and the Christmas Eve Trough. They then share how St. Lucia Electricity Services Ltd. (LUCELEC) is helping the Caribbean island to prepare its grid for a more resilient future by starting with an effective operation and maintenance plan.

To listen to the episode, click here. You can also read the full story on our website. 

Jennifer Ray
tdw_linelife_headerimage_1600x400_v2_5

Listen to the Line Life Podcast on Podbean
If you haven't started following the Line Life podcast on Podbean, make sure you check out the new weekly episodes, which air the first four Fridays of the month. We are featuring everything from interview episodes to narrated articles like this one in the In Case You Missed It series. If you have a suggestion or a guest for a future podcast, please email us at [email protected]. We look forward to hearing from you. 

Voice your opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of T&D World, create an account today!

Continue Reading

Sponsored Recommendations