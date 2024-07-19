New Line Life Podcast: Faces of the Future, Part 3

Our next Faces of the Future episode for the Line Life Podcast brings us to Missouri, where Joshua Hohenberg is an apprentice lineworker for Evergy. He worked as a superintendent carpenter before launching his career in the line trade on the contractor side. He then walked on for a Boot Camp at Evergy, and he's now working his way through his apprenticeship.

During this episode, he shares the story of restoring power following a tornado in Kansas. He said it was an indescribable feeling to give hope to families that things would go back to normal by restoring their electricity. In some cases, roofs were ripped off and half the houses were missing.

"It was a weird scenario with how some houses were left perfectly intact and two houses down, half of it was missing," he says. "It gives you joy knowing that you're doing something to give to somebody else as small as turning lights back on."