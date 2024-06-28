New Line Life Podcast: ICYMI: Cutting Wildfire Risk

To combat wildfires, utilities are taking a proactive, rather than a reactive approach. Take Southern California Edison (SCE), which is driving down the wildfire threat by hardening the system to avoid or prevent faults that could lead to potential ignitions.
For our latest episode in our T&D World "In Case You Missed It" series, we are featuring the article, "Cutting Wildfire Risk," by Thuan Tran, Jesse Rorabaugh and Andrew Swisher of SCE.
To listen to the full episode, click on this link.
Read the story from the May 2024 issue
In May 2024, T&D World not only published the award-winning Wildfire Supplement but also included this article in the May 2024 issue of the magazine. If you didn't get your copy of the print issue, make sure you read this online version of the article.
Listen on Podbean
To listen to our field-focused podcast, Line Life, make sure you follow it on Podbean. New episodes are released on Fridays with interview-style episodes on the first and third Fridays and audio stories on the second and fourth Fridays. If you have a suggestion for a guest for the podcast, email us at [email protected], and if you would like to advertise on the podcast, email Steve Lach for more information.