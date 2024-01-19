New Line Life Podcast: Training Lineworkers in the Military Featuring SSG Dalton Kruse

Aspiring lineworkers who want to serve their country and learn the line trade at the same time can join the U.S. Army's Prime Power program through the 249th Engineer Battallion.

By working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Army soldiers and Reservists can train for future careers in line work. In this podcast episode, SSG Dalton Kruse dives into the two options: Army Reserve and active duty.

Kruse is a combat engineer specializing in combat lifesaver, hazardous materials and military training for the U.S. Army. For the past two years, he has also served as a U.S. Army recruiter. He is currently pursuing his bachelor’s degree in aeronautics/aviation/aerospace science and technology from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

For this Line Life Podcast episode, he shares information about the military's training for lineworkers and the opportunities that await them when they exit from service.